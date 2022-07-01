Amanda Kloots' Inspiring Perspective on Grief Will Have You Smiling Through Tears

Watch : Amanda Kloots Addresses Michael Allio Dating Rumors

On the first anniversary of Nick Cordero's death, Amanda Kloots couldn't get out of bed.

"This is the roller coaster of grief," she recently told E! News, recalling how "extremely sad" she felt on the morning of July 5, 2021, exactly a year after her husband died of complications from a bout with COVID-19. "You just never know what a day is going to bring. You could wake up and be completely OK. And then you could wake up and it hit you like a ton of bricks."

This year, Amanda said, her plan is to be surrounded by love and support with her sister and close friends in Italy, where she and Nick spent part of their honeymoon.

"I made it a goal of mine last year to be away on this day," she exclusively told E!, "to be by water, which is always a safe haven and therapy for me."