Vanessa Marcil Sends Love to Ex Brian Austin Green After Son Kassius Attends DTWS Premiere

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green appear to have put the drama behind them as he shakes his groove thing.
On Monday, Sept. 20, as Brian made his debut on Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, Vanessa made it clear that she's on good terms with her ex by sharing supportive messages about him. Brian's partner on the dance floor is his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.
A post on Vanessa's grid featured an image of their 19-year-old son Kassius in the car on his way to the studio to watch DWTS' live taping. "Headed to see dad. #TeamGreen," wrote Vanessa, 52, who split from Brian, 48, back in 2003.
She also reposted a fan's screenshot of Kassius watching Brian and Sharna strut their stuff, along with the hashtags #DWTS and #TeamGreen.
On the image of Kassius in the car, one of Vanessa's followers commented, "I wish I could coparent as gracefully and peacefully as you!" This led Vanessa to reply, "lord help us all," adding a prayer-hands emoji.
This is a bit of a far cry from previous public comments Vanessa had posted about the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Back in November 2020, Brian's now-ex-wife Megan Fox made it clear she didn't appreciate the actor having posted a photo to Instagram of himself and their son Journey, 5, in Halloween costumes. At the time, Megan commented on the post to accuse Brian of using their children "to posture via Instagram" and "feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother."
On the same day, Vanessa took to her own Instagram to post, "Like I said….The Truth always comes out in the end…." The General Hospital alum added the caption, "#ImWithYouSister."
Back in 2018, Vanessa alleged on Instagram that Brian and Megan had largely cut Kassius out of their lives, writing in part that the teen "hasn't been welcome in their home for 5 years." Brian and Megan did not publicly address the allegations, but it appears that the drama is now in the past.
It's great to see that Brian—who also shares Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 7, with Megan—can count on plenty of support for his DWTS run, since he has some room for improvement in the ballroom.
During this week's premiere, he scored a 24 out of 40, putting him a bit behind the current leader, JoJo Siwa, who notched a 29.