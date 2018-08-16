UPDATE: It's finally over between Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox. According to court documents obtained by E! News, their divorce was finalized this week. The terms of their settlement, including custody agreements regarding their 7-year-old son, remain private.

______

E! News has learned that Jay Mohr has filed for divorce from Nikki Cox again. The decision comes almost five months after the comedian filed a dismissal of his divorce from Nikki Cox. Divorce papers were initially filed in July 2016.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the reason for the split is based on "irreconcilable differences." Jay is also asking for joint custody of their child.

________

After nine years of marriage, Mohr has filed for divorce from Cox.

E! News has learned that the couple has called it quits almost a decade after they first exchanged vows.

The two met on the set of the television show Las Vegas, which ran from 2003 to 2008.

The exes have one child together, a son named Meredith Daniel Mohr, who was born in April of 2011.

Back in December of 2008, Jay filed a petition with the Los Angeles court to allow him to legally change his name to include his wife's last name.