Fergie Files for Divorce From Josh Duhamel Almost 2 Years After Separation

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 6:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Fergie and Josh Duhamels split took one more step to being finalized.

According to a court docket, Fergie filed for divorce from Duhamel on Friday at a courthouse in Pasadena, Calif.

The singer and Duhamel announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," the couple said in a statement on Sept. 14, 2017.

Despite their separation just under two years ago, the two of them have been dedicated to co-parenting their 5-year-old son Axl Duhamel.

Watch

Josh Duhamel Says He Has a Great Relationship With Fergie

A few days after going public with their separation, a source told E! News that they both really wanted to have another child together.

"Around a year ago when Fergie was contemplating what was next for her musically, Fergie and Josh were trying to have another baby. At the time, it was made clear that having another baby was a priority for Fergie over anything else regarding her music so she was trying to scale work back," the source said.

A second source shared similar information.

"They are both just sad. It became clear that they wanted different things and there was no middle ground," they said at the time. "They couldn't find a way to make it work."

Fergie, Josh Duhamel

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Apparently, their "completely different lifestyles" contributed to the separation. Another source explained to E! News in 2017, "They completely grew apart. This was a long time coming and they've been trying to sort everything out this past year."

According to more sources, Fergie and Duhamel's relationship has improved since parting ways as a couple. A source told E! News in August, "Fergie and Josh have been in the best place since announcing their split. They get along much better now that they are apart than when they were together, and have also mastered co-parenting."

The source also said the two of them were "very accommodating to each other's schedules" when it came to co-parenting Axl. They celebrated Axl's fifth birthday together in August and channeled their inner superheroes for the gathering.

The Love, Simon actor briefly dated actress Eiza Gonzálezin 2018, but their relationship ended after five months in July.

In December, the 46-year-old opened up to Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert about his future and what he wants in a partner. 

"I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids...in the next few years," he said. "So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids?"

Duhamel added, "It's not as if I am out there trying to just f--k anything. I want to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with. Because, Fergie and I have a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work, but I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Josh Duhamel , Fergie , Divorces , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julianne Moore, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lawrence, 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian Goes to High School Prom With a Superfan

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Gushes Over Miley Cyrus As He Calls Himself "Husband Goals"

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

North West Tries Her Hand at High Fashion as She Helps Kim Kardashian With a Fitting

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and "20,000 Teenagers" Live It Up at Ariana Grande Concert

Russell Wilson, Daughter, Sienna, Ballet Class

Russell Wilson and Daughter Sienna Are Taking Ballet Classes Together and It's Just the Cutest

Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, Dumbo Premiere

All the Details on Angelina Jolie and Her 6 Kids' "Fun" Summer in Albuquerque

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.