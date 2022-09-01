Dionne Warwick Aces Her Response to Being Misidentified as Gladys Knight at 2022 U.S. Open

Watch : Beyonce Narrates Commercial Honoring Serena Williams

The U.S. Open is serving up some unexpected controversy.

Earlier this week, sports commentators Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin were providing insight into Serena Williams' match against Anett Kontaveit at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

But in between the match, the cameras panned to the audience, where a few famous faces including Dionne Warwick were cheering on Serena. Things got complicated, however, when Mary referred to the legendary singer as Gladys Knight, who was also in attendance at the match.

After the clip went viral on social media, Chanda explained what led to the misidentification.

"Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne..." she wrote on Twitter. "Mistake was immediately corrected."

As for what Dionne thinks of all the chatter off the court, she appeared to have a good sense of humor about it when she shared a message online.