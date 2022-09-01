Dionne Warwick Aces Her Response to Being Misidentified as Gladys Knight at 2022 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is serving up some unexpected controversy.
Earlier this week, sports commentators Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin were providing insight into Serena Williams' match against Anett Kontaveit at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
But in between the match, the cameras panned to the audience, where a few famous faces including Dionne Warwick were cheering on Serena. Things got complicated, however, when Mary referred to the legendary singer as Gladys Knight, who was also in attendance at the match.
After the clip went viral on social media, Chanda explained what led to the misidentification.
"Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne..." she wrote on Twitter. "Mistake was immediately corrected."
As for what Dionne thinks of all the chatter off the court, she appeared to have a good sense of humor about it when she shared a message online.
"Hi, I'm Gladys Knight…" she wrote on Twitter Aug. 31. "And instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won't walk on by but will say a little prayer for you."
Gladys would also comment on Twitter writing, "Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time and I hope she is as honored to be mistaken for me as I would be her. I'm sure it was an honest mistake. It was a blessing to be in the house to see Serena's greatness."
The U.S. Open continues to bring the star power as celebs from movies, TV, music and the sporting world watch the best tennis players compete for the Grand Slam title.
Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid were spotted in the Emirates Suite of the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 while Tiger Woods joined Venus Williams in Serena's personal box at the tournament.
And although NBA player LeBron James couldn't attend any games in person, he cheered on Serena from his couch and urged her to "keep going" on Instagram before adding the goat emoji.
Back on Aug. 9, Serena penned a personal essay for Vogue where the tennis champion announced she's saying goodbye to the sport after one last tournament. In her announcement, the 40-year-old said she wants to focus on her venture capital firm and expand her family with husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
