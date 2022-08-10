See Ben Higgins and Nick Viall Test Their Bachelor Knowledge on Celebrity Beef

Watch : How Well Do Nick Viall & Ben Higgins Know Their Bachelor History?

How well do besties Ben Higgins and Nick Viall know each other's Bachelor Nation history?

Competing to find out who is the better cook on the August 9 episode of E!'s Celebrity Beef, the former Bachelor stars and BFFs put their knowledge of the franchise to the test in this sneak peek.

"Question No. 1 is for Ben," host Joel McHale says in the preview. "Did Nick ever lick whipped cream off of one of the women in his season?" After Ben correctly responds with "yes," Nick challenges his opponent's response.

"Doesn't he have to name who?" the Viall Files podcast host asks, to which Joel jokingly responds, "No. E! didn't go that far with the research."

The next question is for Nick, who is asked if Ben ever went skinny-dipping on his season of The Bachelor. Nick answers "no," bringing the score up to one point each.

Ben's next question is, "Did Nick get a First Impression Rose on either of the first two seasons of The Bachelorette he was on?"