See Ben Higgins and Nick Viall Test Their Bachelor Knowledge on Celebrity Beef

By Paige Strout Aug 10, 2022 1:00 AMTags
TVThe BachelorJoel McHaleShowsCelebritiesNick ViallCompetitionsBen HigginsBachelor NationNBCUCelebrity Beef
TUESDAYS 10 PM
Watch: How Well Do Nick Viall & Ben Higgins Know Their Bachelor History?

How well do besties Ben Higgins and Nick Viall know each other's Bachelor Nation history?

Competing to find out who is the better cook on the August 9 episode of E!'s Celebrity Beef, the former Bachelor stars and BFFs put their knowledge of the franchise to the test in this sneak peek.

"Question No. 1 is for Ben," host Joel McHale says in the preview. "Did Nick ever lick whipped cream off of one of the women in his season?" After Ben correctly responds with "yes," Nick challenges his opponent's response.

"Doesn't he have to name who?" the Viall Files podcast host asks, to which Joel jokingly responds, "No. E! didn't go that far with the research."

The next question is for Nick, who is asked if Ben ever went skinny-dipping on his season of The Bachelor. Nick answers "no," bringing the score up to one point each.

Ben's next question is, "Did Nick get a First Impression Rose on either of the first two seasons of The Bachelorette he was on?"

photos
Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's Honeymoon in St. Barts

"Yes," Ben says, placing him at the top of the leaderboard. But the 33-year-old secures his lead after Nick's next question, which is, "Did Ben ever go to the Bachelorette's hotel room before Fantasy Suites?"

Mistaking his own Bachelorette memories for Ben's, he answers "no." Joel corrects the reality star by telling him, "Nick, you did that," as he spent an intimate night with Kaitlyn Bristowe during the show's 11th season.

Charley Gallay/E! Entertainment

Joel crowns Ben the winner of the Bachelor Nation trivia round and proceeds to bestow Nick with his on-theme punishment. "Ben, you have won this lovely bouquet of roses that you will give to Nick," says the host. "His disadvantage is he must hold that bouquet of roses for the remainder of the cook."

In true Bachelor style, Ben asks Nick, "Would you accept my lot of roses?"

"If I must," Nick responds, followed by a "customary" kiss on the cheek.

Check out the full clip above and scroll below for some of the biggest feuds in Bachelor Nation history.

Find out who wins on Celebrity Beef tonight at 10 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

2

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

3

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy & Sharon

ABC/Craig Sjodin; Paul Hebert via Getty Images
Nick Viall vs. Blake Horstmann

The drama between Nick Viall and Blake Horstmann began after Nick made comments on his podcast, The Viall Files, about Blake's Bachelor in Paradise drama. During the show's season six premiere, contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes called Blake a womanizer after discovering he had slept with another contestant the same day they hooked up before filming.

Nick was unimpressed by Blake's attempt to defend his actions—which included sharing screenshots of his text conversations with Caelyn—calling his actions "premeditated."

The Bachelor alum's commentary left quite the bitter taste in Blake's mouth. When asked whether he'd appear on Nick's podcast during an April 2020 Instagram Q&A, Blake responded, "I would rather s--t my hand and clap…He talks s--t about everyone…"

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Andi Dorfman vs. Juan Pablo Galavis

After spending the night in the Fantasy Suites with Bachelor season 18 star Juan Pablo Galavis, contestant Andi Dorfman told him that she didn't think he was putting in enough effort to get to know her. His response to her concerns? "It's OK," he repeatedly told her, which was not what she wanted to hear.

"I want to die if I have to hear 'It's OK' again," she told him. Ultimately, she chose to walk away from their relationship and later got a second chance at finding love as the season 10 star of The Bachelorette.

ABC/Pamela Littky; Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Shanae Ankney vs. The House

The Bachelor season 26 villain Shanae Ankney became enemies with the entire house all because of shrimp (yes, you read that correctly). After eating all the shrimp contestant Elizabeth Corrigan made for the girls, Shanae tried to make amends by cooking more, only to freak out when nobody was interested in her shellfish.

The ensuing drama from "Shrimp-Gate" ultimately led to Elizabeth's elimination, which caused the rest of the house to turn on Shanae. After continuously playing Clayton Echard like a fiddle all season long, Shanae met her end during an intense two-on-one date with her other nemesis Genevieve Parisi.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Chad Johnson vs. Evan Bass

Pining for Bachelorette JoJo Fletchers' love on the show's twelfth season, a group date took a violent turn, as villain Chad Johnson ripped contestant Evan Bass' shirt as payback for making a joke about him taking steroids.

Chad's beef with Evan then carried over to Bachelor in Paradise season three, as Chad not-so-nicely stated that he wanted to "cut his head off and throw it in the water."

Fred Lee, David Moir/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images
Ashley Iaconetti vs. Kelsey Poe

Similar to Shanae's exit, season 19 Bachelor villain Kelsey Poe's time on the show ended during one of the most awkward two-on-one dates in the franchise's history. Having clashed with Kelsey all season, contestant Ashley Iaconetti used her alone time with Bachelor Chris Soules to reveal Kelsey's true nature, which Kelsey did not appreciate. Ultimately, both women were sent home, but Ashley went on to find love with now-husband Jared Haibon on Bachelor in Paradise season two.

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Hannah Brown vs. Luke Parker

One of Bachelorette Hannah Brown's frontrunners, Luke Parker, bought himself a one-way ticket home after telling her that he would go home if she chose to have sex with other contestants in the Fantasy Suites. Upset by his ultimatum, she decided to send him home, saying, "I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you, and I do not want you to be my husband." Luke's attempt to win back the Bachelorette at her finale three rose ceremony failed, and Hannah once again sent him packing…for good this time.

Paul Hebert via Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay vs. Chris Harrison & Rachael Kirkconnell

Former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison came under fire for defending Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell during an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay in 2021. During the interview, the two discussed the controversy surrounding pictures of Kirkconnell attending a plantation-themed party in 2018 that had recently emerged.

Things got tense during the interview, as Harrison continued to defend Kirkconnell's action even after Lindsay—who was the franchise's first Black Bachelorette—noted that she had not apologized in the weeks following the photo leaks.

"I have every right to speak out and say I'm offended, I have every right to say this is what she should do, and I have every right to demand the apology," Lindsay said of Harrison's defense on an episode of the Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast.

Harrison and Kirkconnell have since issued apologies, and Harrison announced his departure from the franchise in June 2021. Lindsay cut ties with the franchise upon her departure from the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in May 2021.

Michael Yada, Paul Hebert/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Taylor Nolan vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Season 21 Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan and former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s beef began when Taylor called him out for posting social media polls about people's presidential voting preferences during election night in 2020. She said in an Instagram video, "What is up with all these Bachelor white dudes posting polls to see how people are going to vote on s—t like abortion and the president and climate change like it's some kind of funny game?"

Arie later clapped back at the Let's Talk About It podcast host after she shared an ad for a sex toy on Instagram. His comment read. "Love how you came after me for posting an election poll but you're advertising masturbation pads or whatever [SIC] hell this is…classy."

In response, Taylor—who is a licensed sex therapist—called the Bachelor's words "laughable" and stated that they promoted "sex-shaming and sex negativity."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Clare Crawley vs. Yosef Aborady

Bachelorette season 16 contestant Yosef Aborady clearly didn't understand the show he signed up for. Calling a shirtless dodgeball group date (that he wasn't even a part of) a "classless display," he criticized star Clare Crawley by saying that he "expected a lot more from the oldest Bachelorette that's ever been." Rubbing salt in the wound, he told her, "You're not setting the right example for my daughter."

Clare fired back, stating that she would never want him as the father of her children and promptly sent him home. To make matters worse, he continued to stand by his words during the season's Men Tell All episode.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Aaron Clancy vs. Thomas Jacobs

Aaron Clancy and Thomas Jacobs did not get along on Katie Thurston's season 17 of The Bachelorette, especially after the men of the house revealed that Thomas was only there in hopes of becoming the next Bachelor. Their feud continued on Bachelor in Paradise season seven after contestant Tammy Ly decided to pursue Thomas after originally coupling up with Aaron.

After a dramatic beach confrontation between the two men, Tammy chose to continue her relationship with Thomas, which later ended upon former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin's arrival on the show. Aaron, Thomas, Tammy and Becca all ended the season single, but Thomas and Becca reconnected after filming and got engaged in May 2022.

ABC/Craig Sjodin; Dara-Michelle Farr via Getty Images
Katie Thurston vs. Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin

Katie threw some shade at her former Bachelorette contestants back in November 2021 with an Instagram story series entitled "12 Days of Messy," in which she posted a song off of Taylor Swift's Red album that she associated with her show exes. Selecting "I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version)" as her song of the day on November 15, Katie captioned her story, "Day 4. Thomas."

Thomas' fiancé Becca didn't appreciate the joke, as fans noticed that she unfollowed Katie on Instagram shortly after, although as of 2022, Katie still follows Becca.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images; John Fleenor via Getty Images
Kelsey Weier vs. Peter Weber & Hannah Ann Sluss

Who could forget the dramatic (and hilarious) "Champagne-Gate?" Season 15 Bachelor contestant Kelsey Weier told several girls of a special bottle of champagne she had been saving for years to open at a special moment. Hoping to open it at a group date party with leading man Peter Weber, she burst into tears upon discovering he and contestant Hannah Ann Sluss accidentally opened it during their one-on-one time.

Even though the two were not aware of the bottle's significance, Kelsey's feelings were still hurt. At least Peter made up for it by treating her to another bottle of bubbly, even if it did splash up on her face.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Brendan Morais & Pieper James vs. Everyone

Brendan Morais and Pieper James caused lots of drama on Bachelor in Paradise season seven. The two sparked romance rumors before filming began, but Brendan still arrived on the beach as a single man and even formed a connection with contestant Natasha Parker.

That all changed upon Pieper's arrival, as the rest of the cast quickly caught on that the two were using the show to increase their social media followings, and that Brendan used Natasha to stay on the show until Pieper showed up.

The couple self-eliminated after their motives were questioned by several of the cast. Despite a brief breakup in September 2021, the two reconnected not long after and have been dating ever since.

Watch a brand new episode of Celebrity Beef Tuesdays at 10 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

2

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

3

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy & Sharon

4

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

5

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Shares Touching Words She Gave Before Death