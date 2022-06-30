Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Go Instagram Official, Finally Confirm “Secret” Romance

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

The hard launch that everyone saw coming.

After months of speculation, Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli have finally confirmed their romance.

"Happy," Blake wrote on June 29 along with a series of loved up photos with Giannina. "Just so damn happy."

In response, Giannina commented, "we're REALLY good at keeping secrets. I'm so happy my love."

On her own Instagram, Giannina shared even more sweet snaps referring to her boyfriend as, "my worst kept secret."

In both posts, the reality stars encouraged fans to tune into their new show All Star Shore on Paramount+ to find out how their relationship began.

Before going IG official, Giannina, 29, recalled meeting Blake, 33, for the first time on set of the reality party competition series.

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," she told E! News on June 4 at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango event in Carson, Calif. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."