Back-to-Back Bachelor in Paradise Breakups End With an Unexpected Departure

Bachelor in Paradise's James Bonsall finally found someone to join him on his journey back home, even if it wasn't exactly the person he would have initially expected.
On the Tuesday, Oct. 5 finale of the ABC dating show, each of the couples were faced with the difficult decision of whether to leave together or call it quits. For James, who had been on the beach since day one but never found a solid connection, things had been looking promising with himself and Anna Redman, one of the last women to arrive.
However, things apparently looked more promising between James and his new bestie Aaron Clancy. Before leaving the beach, James grabbed some one-on-one time with Anna, who had just told the camera she was looking forward to continuing their blossoming relationship back home.
After Anna admitted to James she'd like to "see where this can go," he replied, "I don't think I'm in a place right now where I can see us falling in love. We owe it ourselves not to adjust our standard of what we're looking for."
The pair parted ways, but not before Anna told him she felt "slightly led on." James then told the camera, "I came here to Paradise with every attention of leaving with someone... That's what I'm gonna do."
At that, he tracked down Aaron, who hadn't yet spoken with Tia Booth on how they both were feeling about the upcoming fantasy suites. Somehow, James convinced Aaron to abandon Tia and instead head back to San Diego with his fellow bro.
"My man, I love you," James told Aaron in front of the other guys. "I don't know where you're at with Tia—we came in together, we gotta ride out together."
It took Aaron a moment to agree, but he was quickly on the same page and hurriedly pulled Tia aside. "I have to do this fast," Aaron told her. "I actually care about you, but James is waiting right now, so we're about to bounce back to SD."
This led a stunned Tia to reply, "Are you s--tting me right now?" After Aaron smiled and said he needed to get her phone number, Tia quipped with a laugh, "I hate you. I hate him."
Everyone watched as James hilariously carried Aaron on his shoulders as they made their way to the vehicle. "I came in here looking for a big love story, and I just found a best friend, and that's big facts," James told the camera. "Maybe I did find love in Paradise with an unexpected person with Aaron, but that's the way the cookie crumbled."
Other couples had split prior to James and Aaron's big exit, including Mykenna Dorn ending things with Ed Waisbrot, and Becca Kufrin breaking Thomas Jacobs' heart.
