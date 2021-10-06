Back-to-Back Bachelor in Paradise Breakups End With an Unexpected Departure

Watch : "BiP" Star Jessenia Cruz Reveals JUICY Details From Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's James Bonsall finally found someone to join him on his journey back home, even if it wasn't exactly the person he would have initially expected.

On the Tuesday, Oct. 5 finale of the ABC dating show, each of the couples were faced with the difficult decision of whether to leave together or call it quits. For James, who had been on the beach since day one but never found a solid connection, things had been looking promising with himself and Anna Redman, one of the last women to arrive.

However, things apparently looked more promising between James and his new bestie Aaron Clancy. Before leaving the beach, James grabbed some one-on-one time with Anna, who had just told the camera she was looking forward to continuing their blossoming relationship back home.

After Anna admitted to James she'd like to "see where this can go," he replied, "I don't think I'm in a place right now where I can see us falling in love. We owe it ourselves not to adjust our standard of what we're looking for."