Natasha Parker Calls Out "BS" After Brendan Morais and Pieper James Drama Unfolds on BiP

Instagram

After the episode aired, Pieper shared a post on Instagram that claimed "an edited, produced, and cut down show isn't going to show you every single thing said and done."

"I don't believe in pitting women against each other," part of the post later read. "I don't believe men are prizes to be won at the expense of someone's feelings. I believe in open communication to get answers, not name calling on the internet."

In a separate post, Natasha reflected on the drama and shared a quote by r.h. Sin: "You deserve the love you give."

"Sometimes dating is tough," she wrote. "Sometimes we only see the best parts of people. Sometimes we put too much trust in the wrong person. Sometimes we know something's off but we choose to trust anyway. Sometimes once we realize we're being naive and lied to, it's too late. Sometimes we know we should have followed that gut feeling, but didn't. Sometimes people treat us like we don't matter. Sometimes we question our self-worth. Sometimes we get our heart broken. Sometimes we cry about it. Sometimes we blame ourselves. Sometimes it's easier to put up walls and give up on love."

However, Natasha suggested she isn't going to let this experience bring her down. "But what I have learned is one's capacity to love, trust, show vulnerability and be good to others is a reflection of self," she concluded. "And when others disregard you, take advantage, mislead, and choose selfishness that is also a reflection of who they are. If you're reading this, and it resonates with you, you will smile again, keep going, the right one will love you for your pure heart. #IntegrityMatters."