Why Bachelor Alums Nick Viall and Ben Higgins Are Fighting Over "Wieners"

Watch : Nick Viall & Ben Higgins Explain Their Celebrity Beef

Two Bachelor Nation BFFs are about to battle it out in the kitchen.

Ben Higgins and Nick Viall, who starred on seasons 20 and 21 of The Bachelor respectively, are facing off on the Aug. 9 episode of E!'s culinary competition series Celebrity Beef hosted by Joel McHale.

But before they go head-to-head in a sausage-making showdown, the two reality stars are teasing their friendly rivalry, who has the better cooking skills and why fans should be prepared for plenty of penis jokes.

"Obviously Ben's at a very good friend and a friendship I value," Nick exclusively told E! News. "But I think we both recognize that we're two very different people and our friendship has really evolved as a result of that, but it's still fun to give each other a hard time and talk smack and compete with one another time."

Nick was more than confident going into the competition. "I was not nervous," he admitted. "I was I was fully aware that I was a better cook than Ben."