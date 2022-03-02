Save 20% On These 15 Beauty Deals: Olaplex, Ilia, Elemis, BeautyBlender, EltaMD, First Aid Beauty, & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Right now, you can shop the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale. This is the perfect time to stock up on your go-to products and to try some new things. Select items are on sale for 20% off. Just use the promo code REFRESH at checkout to see your discount. Plus, you can get double the reward points on select products.
If you're ready to shop, but you need a little guidance, don't worry because we have you covered with our top picks from the sale.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
It is so important to wear sunscreen every single day. Even if you are indoors all day long, you are probably logging a lot of screen exposure from your computer, phone or TV, which means blue light exposure. Wearing sunscreen will protect your skin from blue light from loss of firmness, aging, inflammation, and other skin issues. And, of course, sunscreen is essential when you're outdoors to protect your skin.
I recommend the EltaMD UV Clear facial sunscreen because it helps calm and protect sensitive skin types, including those that are prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. This formula is non-greasy, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, and noncomedogenic.
It's clear formula does not leave behind any white residue, regardless of your skin tone. It's also been recommended by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Amelia Hamlin, and E! Shopping Editors.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This 3-in-1 cleanser removes makeup, deeply cleanses the skin, and provides nourishment. It's a number one bestseller that leaves your skin feeling supremely soft. A Dermstore shopper said, "I have been using this as a cleanser for years. It is especially good if you have dry skin. Make-up comes off very easily and it is nice that they send along a wash cloth too. I have tried other cleansers but always come back to this one."
It's also been recommended by JoJo Fletcher and Kandi Burruss.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Instead of using a different moisturizer for your face and your body, just use this one product instead. It's a fast-absorbing moisturizer that instantly delivers an intense dose of hydration that last for the long-term. This is just what your skin needs if you're struggling with distressed skin or eczema. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal to smooth and soothe irritated skin in addition to relieving rashes and itching.
Just put this on at least twice a day to restore and relieve dry, uncomfortable skin. A shopper said, "I love this brand as it works the best for my sensitive skin. It's very moisturizing and doesn't aggravate my hyper sensitive and mature skin with unnecessary fragrances." Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney uses this cream.
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 count)
We all need to keep these pimple patches on hand. Put these on to diminish pimples. They decrease redness, inflammation, and acne scarring along with preventing infection.
A fan of the product said, "I love these pimple patches. They're simple, effective, are not drying, and do not cause sensitivity. They also stay put during the night, so no finding them stuck to your pillow or tangled in your hair in the morning."
Meagan Good "can't live without" these and E! Shopping Editors love them too.
Revision Skincare D.E.J eye cream
Gently put a pearl-size amount of this eye cream on twice a day. The brand promises that this cream will "renew the total eye area including the eyelids in as early as 4 weeks."
"I use this cream on my eyelids to reduce hooding. It works so well! I notice a dramatic difference," a shopper shared.
Another gushed, "This eye cream is by far the best I've ever used. I no longer have any issues with dryness under my eyes and my fine lines are not as apparent. I have repurchased at least 7 times now."
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
This intensive hair mask is a must-have for your weekly routine. It is intensely hydrating and it really transforms my hair after a week of heat styling. I have had significantly less damage ever since I started using it once a week. This is a favorite product that E! Shopping Editors can't live without.
A shopper raved, "This deep conditioner is perfect for me and my fine, wavy hair- it's moisturizing, but doesn't weigh my hair down. A little goes a long way, and the protein helps define the curls and waves. A little goes a long way and the jar is large- it's worth the price Forever in my hair routine!"
Olaplex Limited Edition Super Size No. 3 Hair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs uses this. So does Marianna Hewitt and Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke.
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
This mascara has a dual-sided brush, which helps you create a natural-looking lash with curl, lift, and length. This is formulated with shea butter and keratin. It's gentle on sensitive eyes too.
A fan of the product shared, "I really like this mascara. It works well for my lashes, which are not very pronounced. They are neither thick nor long. This mascara does what it promises to do. Short of using lash extensions or something similar, I think it gives me the best result for the lashes I have."
Another customer said, "Love this mascara! It makes my lashes longgg and never clumps. I feel good knowing that I'm putting a 'clean' product on my eyes."
The Beautyblender Original Pink Blender
The Beautyblender is the No. 1 best-selling makeup sponge in the US for a reason.... Well, there are actually many reasons. It's made from super-soft, medical-grade latex-free foam, which allows you to quickly blend your makeup for a flawless skin-like finish. The key to getting that airbrushed look is to wet the blender before you put on any makeup because the foam absorbs the water instead of your makeup.
The revolutionary product has won 9 Allure Best of Beauty awards and 4 Allure Reader's Choice awards and the company is LatinX-owned by celebrity makeup artist Rea Ann Silva. If you already own a Beautyblender, this is a great opportunity to stock up. If you haven't tried it, then you're in luck because you can save 20%.
This is a celebrity favorite too, with Chrishell Stause, Teresa Giudice, Nina Dobrev, and Mariana Hewitt using it on a regular basis.
Slip Pure Silk 5-Pack Midi Scrunchies- Multi (5 piece)
Hold you hair back without pulling on it with these silk hair ties that are super effective on your hair.
A shopper said, "I love the Slip Pure Silk Scrunchies. They hold your hair without that crazy dent. I think they are almost damage free to your hair as well." Kendall Jenner uses Slip hair ties too.
Dermaflash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
This is a 2-in-1 ultrasonic skincare device that unclogs pores and helps infuse your favorite skincare products. It deep cleans pores, extracts blackheads, and increases circulation to instantly reveal radiant skin. This set includes the DERMAPORE device, a protective cap, a device stand, a USB charging cord, and a user manual.
A customer raved, "I use this in the shower just over my nose and it's the most satisfying process every time. Even if I've cleansed this device still extracts stubborn oils and dirt stuck in the pores around my nose. My husband has started using it and has also fallen in love. Also makes a great gift!"
BareMinerals BAREPRO 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer
If you've been searching for a concealer that's crease-proof, waterproof, long-lasting, and actually improves your skin, you need to try out the bareMinerals BAREPRO 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer. Its humidity-resistant formula has that can't-stop-won't-stop coverage that's so essential when warm weather rolls around.
"Love this concealer. It's perfect for travel. The shade is perfect for my skin tone and I find using my finger to blend it in the skin is the best way. My fingers warm the concealer so it blends in better," a shopper said.
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns. This set includes the toning device, a power adaptor, and a gel primer. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
This set is an E! Shopper Editor must-have. A Dermstore shopper said, "I love my nuface device!!! I diligently user it 5-6 times per week and can see visible results. My skin is more plumped and my jawline is more defined. It's also great to use in the morning to depuff the face. So worth the purchase!"
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller improves the appearance of skin tone for a more renewed, youthful-looking you.
The device has a rotating head covered with 24 precious tourmaline stones that "temporarily energize, enhance and lift your skin." Using the roller helps improve the tone and texture of your skin. It's suitable for all skin types, it's non-invasive, and it's an anti-aging tool that actually works. You can roll this over your face, neck, décolleté, and quite honestly, the rest of your body if you want to. All you have to do is massage each area for 30-45 seconds a day to start seeing these anti-aging results.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke used this one on the show.
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter
If you're interested in trying a cream formula, the RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter is the best of the best and the first of its kind. It's an award-winning product that creates the ultimate, subtle glow. The color Living Luminizer is the most sheer, subtle shade that will create a "lit from within" glow on any skin tone. If you prefer something more pigmented, the other shades are beautiful as well.
If you want a delicate highlight that's devoid of glitter, sparkles, and grease, this cream delivers that look along with some hydration. Just apply it sparingly with a brush or your fingers at the high points of your face to create a realistic, yet luminous glow. You can add some extra twinkle to your eye area by dabbing a tiny bit at the corner of your eyes. This is one of my favorite glitter-free highlighters to get a natural-looking glow.
If you're looking for more beauty buys, Euphoria star Maude Apatow shared her routine, along with some products from the set.