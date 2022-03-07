Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams & More Stars Say They Use This Moisturizer With 7,400+ 5-Star Reviews

If you need a little more insight before checking this product out, here are some reviews from the 7,400+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews.

An Amazon customer insisted, "You need this! This is my favorite moisturizer of all time and I will repurchase it until the end of days. It's moisturizing (best for normal to dry skin), suitable for sensitive skin (which I have), has a delicate fragrance, and works on even very irritated skin (which I also have right now, here's lookin' at you tretinoin). It doesn't pill under other products and makes a great base for makeup (which is why so many makeup artists recommend it and use it back stage). Buy it. It's worth its weight in gold."

A shopper shared, "This is my all time favorite moisturizer. I have been using it for years now. I have extremely sensitive skin and this product is so gentle. It's very moisturizing yet not too. It leave my skin looking dewy and healthy. I also really like to use it as a foundation primer. All around 10/10 product!"

A fan gushed, "I dunno what kind of sorcery this is, but it's a godsend. I have combination skin that tends to lean towards dry, and it's incredibly moisturizing -- I've been using this product for nearly two years now, and as long as I use it regularly I do not have any flaking. It's also helped with some of my wrinkles and with the crinkling on my eyelids! It's non-greasy and has a pleasantly floral scent that is not perfume-y, overpowering, or lingering. I can attest that it's helped with signs of aging in combination with my use of facial serums and sunscreen. AND it does not irritate my extremely sensitive and extremely Irish skin one bit, which is honestly a miracle. It's costly, but a tiny bit goes a long way. One tube lasts me several months! MAGIC."

A makeup artist shared, "This is makeup artist's fave pick for a reason. This is a truly universal cream that you can use as a moisturizer or a primer. I was sceptical at first, I have a sensitive, acne prone, and in winter dry and patchy skin. I was looking for an affordable moisturizer that will help my sensitive and problematic skin and I'm happy I tried this. This little thing does wonders for my skin. I get redness and dryness around my mouth and it disappears overnight."

Another said, "This product is the holy grail of any skincare product that I have ever used. I don't need to wear foundation anymore. This as a primer with a bit of concealer make me look polished. Pictures look great too. It is constant hydration without greasy feeling. Highly recommended!"

"I cannot live without this cream. It is the only thing I use on my face. I like this small size for travel, the car, my purse. I have many bottles all over," a longtime fan of the cream shared.

Someone else reviewed, "Love, Love, Love this! I use every day now, in the morning, and yes I see a difference!! I visited Paris last month, the skin of these Parisian ladies was amazing! I went to Pharma to get more info, as all the articles in Vogue, etc, said go there. A whole different thought process, and yes I SEE an improvement!"