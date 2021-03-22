Your Ultimate Guide to Pimple Patches

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're having a good skin week, dealing with breakouts or feel a pimple coming on, we've been there! We wish there was one magical product that would help banish acne for every skin type, but we have yet to find that. However, pimple patches serve as an affordable, easy fix for white heads or oncoming pimples.
If you haven't dipped your toes into the patch game, it's definitely worth a try. Acne patches are easy to use, discrete and they help prevent picking. Plus, they absorb pus and impurities while reducing the size of blemishes. And if you're wondering how a small hydrocolloid dot can practically get rid of a pimple overnight, just remember sometimes less really is more when it comes to skincare!
For our favorite pimple patches that we've tested on all kinds of blemishes, scroll below!
Mighty Patch Original
We have a stash of Mighty Patches on hand at all times for a reason! With pure medical-grade hydrocolloid, these dots help extract pus out of whiteheads and speed up healing. They perfectly adhere to the skin, so you'll forget you're wearing them! We also love their microdart patches because they can tackle deep blemishes.
The Klog Soft Shield Pimple Patch
Made with 100% vegan hydrocolloid, this set offers different size patches that will help target blemishes of all types including hormonal acne and cystic acne.
Peach Slices Microdart Acne Patches
We also love love love these patches by Peach Slices! These fast-acting, self-dissolving darts will deliver clarifying salicylic acid, tea tree and willow bark, plus soothing niacinamide and cica deep into the skin.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
Peace Out's healing dots are another fave of ours! Packed with hydrocolloid polymer technology, salicylic acid, aloe vera and vitamin A, these will help minimize breakouts overnight.
Truly Blemish Treatment Acne Heart Patches
We heart these Truly patches! They help reduce redness and irritation, and provide a protective barrier that guards against external irritants. Additionally, these patches will also help draw out impurities.
Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch
These cruelty and latex-free patches offer a clear matte finish to seamlessly blend into all skin tones. Plus, the hydrocolloid absorbs pus and minimizes acne in 4 hours!
ZitSticka Killa Kit- 8 pack
First, use the Cleana cleansing swabs, filled with exfoliating, de-stressing ingredients, and then apply ZitSticka's powerful Killa patches to stop early-stage blemishes in their tracks.
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
These are another favorite of ours! Composed of 100% hydrocolloid, these cruelty-free patches are safe for all age groups and skin types. We love how lightweight they are and how they help reduce pimple size overnight.
