Marianna Hewitt Reveals Her Beauty Must-Haves for an Endless Summer

Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If anyone knows how to achieve and maintain a summery glow, it's Marianna Hewitt!
Summer Fridays, the celeb-loved beauty brand she co-founded, is known for their glow-inducing products like the Jet Lag Mask, Lip Butter Balm and CC Me Serum. Besides creating must-have skincare products, our Shop Girl Summer guest editor is a pro at achieving that "I just got back from a tropical vacation" look with her perfectly tousled beachy waves, sunkissed skin and radiant makeup. Luckily, the beauty guru shared her go-to products for the summer months with us.
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme
If you love Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector, you should definitely try the brand's styling creme that will help repair, hydrate and de-frizz hair.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Summer Friday's iconic Jet Lag Mask is finally back in stock! Serving as the ultimate hydrator for parched skin, this mask is a must not just for summer but every season. It's packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, chamomile, niacinamide and glycerin.
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
With over 20 shades to choose from, you can find the perfect version of this creamy concealer to reduce the appearance of blemishes and contour.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Packed with shea and murumuru seed butters, this vanilla-flavored lip balm will keep your lips hydrated, plump and super kissable even on the hottest of days.
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
No need to worry about your underarms smelling when things get sweaty thanks to this aluminum-free deodorant's fresh, rosy scent and natural ingredients that will mask any odor.
Sunnies Face Airblush
This cruelty-free blush offers a soft-focus sheer cheek tint with a silky matte finish to deliver the perfect sunkissed flush.
Slip Small Slipsilk™ Scrunchies
Summer means rocking messy top knots or ponytails all day everyday. These hair ties will help avoid hair creases, so you can keep your mane looking fresh.
KKW Beauty Lip Liner
Add dimension and shape to your lips with this ultra-creamy liner.
