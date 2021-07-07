Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Marianna Hewitt Reveals Her Beauty Must-Haves for an Endless Summer

Our Shop Girl Summer guest editor is back to share everything she uses to glow year-round!

By Emily Spain Jul 07, 2021 12:00 PMTags
EComm, Shop Girl Summer, Marianna Hewitt's Summer Beauty Must-HavesE! illustration

If anyone knows how to achieve and maintain a summery glow, it's Marianna Hewitt!

Summer Fridays, the celeb-loved beauty brand she co-founded, is known for their glow-inducing products like the Jet Lag Mask, Lip Butter Balm and CC Me Serum. Besides creating must-have skincare products, our Shop Girl Summer guest editor is a pro at achieving that "I just got back from a tropical vacation" look with her perfectly tousled beachy waves, sunkissed skin and radiant makeup. Luckily, the beauty guru shared her go-to products for the summer months with us.

For more beauty tips and tricks, tune into Marianna's takeover of E! News' Instagram later today!

read
20 Questions With Marianna Hewitt

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme

If you love Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector, you should definitely try the brand's styling creme that will help repair, hydrate and de-frizz hair.

$28
Sephora

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Summer Friday's iconic Jet Lag Mask is finally back in stock! Serving as the ultimate hydrator for parched skin, this mask is a must not just for summer but every season. It's packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, chamomile, niacinamide and glycerin.

$48
Sephora

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

With over 20 shades to choose from, you can find the perfect version of this creamy concealer to reduce the appearance of blemishes and contour.

$30
Sephora

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Packed with shea and murumuru seed butters, this vanilla-flavored lip balm will keep your lips hydrated, plump and super kissable even on the hottest of days.

$22
Sephora

Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant

No need to worry about your underarms smelling when things get sweaty thanks to this aluminum-free deodorant's fresh, rosy scent and natural ingredients that will mask any odor.

$14
Target

Sunnies Face Airblush

This cruelty-free blush offers a soft-focus sheer cheek tint with a silky matte finish to deliver the perfect sunkissed flush.

$10
Sunnies Face

Slip Small Slipsilk™ Scrunchies

Summer means rocking messy top knots or ponytails all day everyday. These hair ties will help avoid hair creases, so you can keep your mane looking fresh.

$39
Sephora

KKW Beauty Lip Liner

Add dimension and shape to your lips with this ultra-creamy liner.

$12
$6
Ulta

Ready for more beauty essentials? Check out the summer grooming essentials you need to try before your next beach day.

