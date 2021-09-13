BREAKING

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Ranking the Most Showstopping Met Gala Entrances From Lady Gaga to Zendaya

Who could forget Rihanna's 2015 arrival or Billy Porter's 2019 entrance? We're taking a stylish stroll down memory lane and looking back at the moments that will go down in Met Gala history.

Now that's how you make a grand entrance. 

The 2021 Met Gala takes place Monday, Sept. 13, and all eyes will be on its star-studded attendees as soon as they step foot on the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. But if guests want their arrivals to be one of the most-talked-about moments of the night, they'll have to think outside the box.

Take Lady Gaga, for instance. Who could forget when she debuted not one, not two, but four Brandon Maxwell looks at the 2019 Met Gala, changing from a pink cape gown, to a black corseted dress, to a pink fitted number and a black blinged-out bra and panty set.

Another queen known for making Met Gala magic? Why, Rihanna of course. From her yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015 to her jewel-encrusted Maison Margiela coat in 2018, RiRi has always slayed with her extraordinary ensembles.

photos
Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

While there have been too many showstopping entrances to list them all, here are 12 arrivals we're still talking about today.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
12. Jared Leto

No matter how you felt about Jared Leto's 2019 Gucci look for the gala's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, it certainly turned heads.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel
11. Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves was just a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world at the 2019 Met Gala. Not only did she dazzle in a pink Moschino number, but she also paired it with a hairdryer purse and rode in on a matching convertible.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
10. Katy Perry

For the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Katy Perry wore a gold Versace dress and giant angel wings. In fact, the wings were so big that she rode in on a vintage convertible with the top down.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
9. Blake Lively

Spotted: Blake Lively and her Versace gown making jaw drops at the 2018 Met Gala. According to Vogue, Lively's beaded bodice took more than 600 hours to embroider, and her dress was so big (just look at that train) that she had to take a party bus to get there.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
8. Katy Perry

Perry lit up the night like a firework—or rather a sparkly chandelier—at the 2019 Met Gala. The singer arrived in an electrifying Moschino piece. And yes, the bulbs really did work.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
7. Cardi B

For her 2019 Met Gala look, Cardi B wore a red Thom Browne gown. According to Vogue, the dress featured 30,000 feathers and took more than 2,000 hours to create. Her look also included 44-carat ruby nipple covers, the magazine continued, which were designed by Stefere Jewerly and cost $250,000 apiece. Money!

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
6. Cher

If we could turn back time, we would want to revisit this iconic fashion moment. Cher attended the 1974 ball in a sheer Bob Mackie piece. The theme that year was "Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design."

"It looks like your skin's beaded," Cher told Vogue in a 2019 video. "So I think people were a little taken back."

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
5. Rihanna

Rihanna, who was a co-chair of the 2018 Met Gala along with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, arrived at the Heavenly Bodies-themed event in a coat from Maison Margiela and a bishop's hat by Stephen Jones. As she told Vogue about the hand-beaded look, "It would be a sin not to wear it."

Theo Wargo/WireImage
4. Billy Porter

Bow down to Billy Porter. The actor was carried into the 2019 Met Gala by six shirtless men and drew inspiration from Ancient Egypt with his ensemble by The Blonds. "This is going to fierce y'all," he told Vogue before the big event. "I'm getting carried in by a bunch of hunky men. What better?....I never imagined I'd be able to live my Cleopatra dreams out."

Describing his look as a "sun god" to the magazine, Porter spread his wings before walking across the red carpet.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
3. Zendaya

Zendaya's gorgeous Cinderella dress for the 2019 Met Gala was something out of a fairy-tale. Dressed in an ensemble inspired by the fairy godmother, her stylist Law Roach joined the actress on the red carpet. He then waved his magic wand, and Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger dress lit up. Bibbidi bobbidi beautiful!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2. Rihanna

The singer and Fenty Beauty mogul stunned on the red carpet in this Guo Pei gown for the 2015 Met Gala. The theme of the gala was "China: Through the Looking Glass." And as Rihanna noted in a 2020 interview with Access, even fashion icons can get pre-show jitters.

"I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I'm doing too much,'" she recalled to the outlet. "I was driving past the red carpet, and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like, 'Oh my god, like, I'm a clown. People are going to laugh at me. This is, like, too much.' I thought that. I circled, like. three times, I'm not even joking. And finally, I was like, ‘Whatever, let's go. Let's just go....' I don't regret it.' 

The internet was buzzing over her incredible look. And while the gown also inspired a number of memes, Rihanna could laugh at those, too.

"The frying pan with the egg," she added, "legendary."

Getty Images
1. Lady Gaga

The no. 1 spot has to go to Mother Monster and her four amazing outfits at the 2019 Met Gala. In an interview with Glamour, designer Brandon Maxwell estimated it took 700 hours of handwork to make the look. As he told the magazine, "I don't think I could have done this moment with anyone else but her."

