See Blake Lively's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over the Years

by Jess Cohen | Sun., May. 5, 2019 3:00 AM

Blake Lively, 2010, 2018, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Blake Lively has become a style icon over the years, turning heads in jaw-dropping outfits.

When she's not dazzling audiences on the screen, the Gossip Girl alum is inspiring fashionistas everywhere with her style choices, especially at the Met Gala. It was recently announced that Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, who are currently expecting their third child together, are on the committee for this year's 2019 Met Gala, taking place tomorrow, May 6. While the couple's attendance at the fashion event hasn't been confirmed, fans are hoping to see the A-list duo strike a pose on the red carpet.

Last year, Lively stunned at the 2018 Met Gala, making best dressed lists all over the world with her crimson Versace gown.

So, while wait to to see all of the stars hit the red carpet on the first Monday in May, let's take a look at all of Lively's incredible Met Gala moments over the years!

Blake Lively, First Met Gala, 2008

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

2008

For the Gossip Girl alum's  first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.

Blake Lively, 2009 MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2009

Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, 2010

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2010

The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.

Blake Lively, 2011 MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2011

In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.

Blake Lively, 2013 MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2013

For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.

Blake Lively, 2014 MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2014

The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.

Blake Lively, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2016

Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

ESC: Blake Lively, Style Evolution, MET Gala 2017

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

2017

Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.

ESC: Blake Lively, Met Gala, 2018

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

2018

Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala special on Monday, May 6 starting at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

