Get Ready to Swoon Over the Most OMG Met Gala Looks of All-Time

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 4, 2020 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When fashion meets art.

There's nothing quite as magical as the Met Gala. It's the one night where celebrities and socialites bring the glitz and the glamour to the red carpet. Being basic and subtle is not part of the dress code!

If anything, the Met Ball is a place where stars spread their peacock wings and show off their lavish and larger-than-life designs. You're guaranteed to see a parade of unbelievable pieces that are worthy of display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Case in point: Rihanna's dreamy haute couture ensemble by Guo Pei that blew everyone away in 2015.

The songstress lit up the room in a bright-yellow, fur-lined cape that enveloped the red carpet with its 16-foot train. A whole team surrounded the pop star in order to keep the intricately embroidered train looking its best.

RiRi's fuchsia corset by Agent Provocateur and her gold headpiece tied the entire lewk together.

Photos

The Best Met Gala Accessories of All-Time

Another major moment that stopped everyone in their tracks? Lady Gaga's take on the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. The Oscar winner put on a show with her dramatic outfit changes... which happened on the red carpet!

Moreover, she came prepared with unique props and accessories that matched each ensemble.

Met Gala OMG Fashion

E! Illustration

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here when it comes to unforgettable style moments at the Met Gala.

Take a walk down memory lane and see all of the OMG looks to hit the star-studded event over the years.

Rihanna, 2015 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna makes everyone gasp when she enters the room in this bright yellow haute couture piece at the 2015 event. It's the legendary Guo Pei design that took everyone's breath away.

Solange Knowles, 2015 Met Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Solange

The 33-year-old star brings a fashion fantasy to the annual extravaganza. From the otherworldly pattern to the fan-like structure of her dress, this is one to remember!

Karolina Kurkova, 2005 Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The model makes a fashion statement, literally! Celebrating Chanel at the 2005 gala, Karolina turns heads with her white-hot "I Love You" gown.

Article continues below

Christina Ricci, 2011 MET Gala

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Christina Ricci

This is not your basique LBD. The actress drops jaws with her goth-glam design, which features massive tulle, a sheer bodice and a spider-like pattern.

Amber Valletta, 2004 MET Gala

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage.com

Amber Valletta

Looking like royalty! The supermodel follows the theme in 2004—Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century. From her towering wig to her massive earrings to her voluminous quilted bottom, she pulls out all of the stops.

Princess Diana, 1995 MET Gala

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Princess Diana

Princess Diana makes us clutch our pearls with her simple, yet striking royal blue slip dress by Dior at the 1996 fashion event.

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lady Gaga

The pop star puts on a show with her dramatic outfit changes... that she does on the red carpet! From her bright and bold ensembles to her larger-than-life props, this is one for the books.

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Beyoncé

One word: iconique! The Homecoming star makes people ooh and aah with her bedazzled (and barely-there) design by Givenchy.

Cara Delevingne, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In 2018, the supermodel follows the theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination) with a cheeky Dior design that looks like a confession box. From the cross-stitch pattern to the peek-a-boo material, this is taking us to church!

Article continues below

Katy Perry, 2017 Met Gala, DON'T USE IN WIDGET

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry

Red hot! The American Idol judge lights up the room with her fiery red gown, matching veil and whimsical headpiece.

Diana Ross, Patrice Calmette, Met Gala 1981

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Diana Ross

Diana Ross is the definition of glamour at the 1981 event with her vivacious and voluminous gown.

Emmy Rossum, 2006 MET Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

The actress transports us to a different time with her take on the 2006 theme—AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The 25-year-old supermodel exudes elegance and grace at the 2018 ceremony, with her ethereal and dazzling design. If anything, her dress looks like stained glass with its multicolored jewel embellishments.

Ashley Graham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Flower power! Ashley sashays onto the red carpet with an eye-catching dress. From the bouquet of roses to the body-hugging corset, the supermodel stuns at the 2017 event.

Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Cardi B

Let's all take a moment of silence for this angelic and over-the-top ensemble. The "Press" rapper shows up and shows out for the 2018 event.

Article continues below

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Sleek and chic! The 23-year-old supermodel hits the red carpet in a show-stopping catsuit. The skintight piece catches everyone's attention... and it's easy to see why.

Jennifer Lopez, 2015 Met Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo dazzles in a drool-worthy piece that features sheer material, a body-hugging structure and fiery design of a dragon—which is made out of red, black and silver jewels (of course!).

Zendaya, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Euphoria actress blinds us with her head-to-toe silver ensemble, which features armor-like pieces, diamond embellishments and chainmail cuffs.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, 2013 Met Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Hate it or love, this custom Givenchy gown is unforgettable! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shows off her growing baby bump with her romantic long-sleeve design, which features an explosion of flowers.

Halle Berry, 2017 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Hot damn! The Oscar winner pulls out all of the fashion stops for the special occasion with her sheer, bedazzled gown. The massive flowers and gold details are a chef's kiss.

Naomi Campbell, 2011 Met Gala

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Celebrating the late Alexander McQueen, the legendary supermodel traipases down the red carpet with an enchanting feathered gown.

Article continues below

Kirsten Dunst, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

The Bring It On alum dazzles in her royal blue gown, which features fringe beads, a delicate floral pattern, and a bedazzled sheer top.

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Widget

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively

The Simple Favor actress takes a fashion risk and it pays off! From her gold headpiece to the intricate embroidery and beading to the larger-than-life train, this lewk takes our breath away.

Charlize Theron, 2004 MET Gala

James Devaney/WireImage.com

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron looks effortlessly elegant in her dramatic black gown at the 2004 fashion affair. Her lavish fuzzy boa and grand diamond necklace tie her ensemble together.

Article continues below

Cate Blanchett, 2007 MET Gala

James Devaney/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Gilded in gold! The Hollywood star looks statuesque in her flashy fringe gown. It's simply stunning.

Drew Barrymore, 2006 MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

Drew Barrymore

Barrymore brings the drama to the 2006 gala with her body-hugging lace gown. The pointed sweetheart line and her vibrant red lip make it all the more daring.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jason Statham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: BaubleBar, Madewell, Nordstrom & More

J.Crew store

J.Crew Files for Bankruptcy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Derek Blasberg, Taylor Swift

Derek Blasberg's Best Celeb Met Gala Selfies

EComm: Gifts for the Star Wars Fan

May the Fourth Be With You With These 28 Star Wars Must-Haves

Rihanna, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

See the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala

E-Comm: Amazon Breezy Linen Top

This $19 Breezy Linen Top Has 100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

TAGS/ Met Gala , 2020 Met Gala , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Events , Red Carpet , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.