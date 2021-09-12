NYFWMet GalaKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Covers Her Whole Face With Head-to-Toe Leather Outfit in NYC During Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian covered her face with a head-to-toe leather outfit during a trip to NYC, marking her second bondage-like incognito look seen in recent weeks.

Kim Kardashian is incognito again.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star covered her entire face and body in what appeared to be a bondage-inspired Balenciaga outfit while walking in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 11. She sported a black leather zip-up face mask opened solely in the back for her ponytail, along with a matching trench coat, pants, gloves and stiletto boots.

Kim shared pics of herself wearing the daring outfit on her Instagram page, tagging Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and including a knife emoji in one post. Both she and husband Kanye West, from whom she filed for divorce in February, have occasionally worn similar face and head-covering looks by the brand in recent months to promote his new Donda album. Demna has also served as the creative director of the rapper's listening parties for the record.

At one of the bashes in August, Kim wore a black, head-to-toe, skintight Balenciaga outfit that included a bodysuit with a ski mask-like attachment.

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

At the final Donda listening party, she wore one of the brand's haute couture wedding dresses while appearing onstage with Kanye—a gesture that marked a show of support to the rapper, with whom she shares four children, and not a vow renewal, multiple sources had told E! News.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The SKIMS founder and several family members—model Kendall Jenner, pregnant Kylie Jenner, their mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker, have all been spotted in Manhattan recently during the current New York Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Week.

Travis is performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 12. The next day, the anticipated 2021 Met Gala is set to take place, although a guest list has not been confirmed.

