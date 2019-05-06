Cardi B Pulls a Rihanna in Larger-Than-Life Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

Cardi B has arrived to the 2019 Met Gala!

The Grammy-winning rapper just hit the red carpet at the fashion event, held Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Cardi wore an extravagant ruby red gown featuring a larger-than-life skirt, feathered shoulders and a beaded cap.

The ensemble's corseted bodice accentuated Cardi's waist and bust, with red beads stitched where her nipples would be. It is Cardi B after all!

According to Vogue, the hand-embroidered dress was adorned with 30,000 feathers and took more than 2,000 hours to execute. An impressive 35 people worked to bring Browne's Met Gala vision to life.

"I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman's body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty," Browne told the publication.