Maluma Reveals the Special Meaning Behind His Blinged-Out Met Gala Look

Did you spot Maluma's bejeweled glove at the 2021 Met Gala? It turns out the piece holds a special meaning, and the singer explained it all to E! News.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 14, 2021 2:15 PM
The right accessory can bring an outfit to a whole new level, and the one Maluma wore to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13 did just that.

The 27-year-old singer arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a red-hot Versace outfit and a very meaningful bejeweled glove. 

"We have this glove that says 'Papi Juancho.' That is the name of my album," he explained to E! News. "Then we have 'Maluma' over here, some stars. You know, it's like full of dreams. It's a handful of dreams." 

Maluma was joined by Donatella Versace for the event and praised the designer, calling the look "amazing" and dubbing her as "the greatest." 

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The big event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Maluma was thrilled to return for fashion's biggest night.

"I feel grateful to be here again, you know, after the pandemic and everything that happened," he continued. "I feel like this comeback is powerful, and I feel great to be here again."

This is Maluma's second time attending the ball.

The last time was in 2019 when he wore a Moschino tuxedo by Jeremy Scott for the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." 

"It was fun. It was great," he recalled about that night. "But now I feel like I'm enjoying it more, you know, because I already know how it works and everything. So, right now, I feel blessed to be here, actually." 

