Relive 16 of the Biggest Fashion Week Scandals On and Off the Runway

Model Slams "Straightjacket" in Gucci Fashion Show

At Gucci's Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show in Milan, model Ayesha Tan-Jones protested an outfit they were wearing that resembled a "straightjacket" by walking down the runway with the words "mental health is not fashion" written on their hands.

"As an artist and model who has experienced my own struggles with mental health, as well as family members and loved ones who have been affected by depression, anxiety, bipolar and schizophrenia, is hurtful and insensitive for a major fashion house such as Gucci to use this imagery as a concept for a fleeting fashion moment," Ayesha stated on Instagram in a since-deleted post. "It is in bad taste for Gucci to use the imagery of strait jackets and outfits alluding to mental patients, while being rolled out on a conveyor belt as if a piece of factory meat. Presenting these struggles as props for selling clothes in today's capitalist climate is vulgar, unimaginative and offensive to the millions of people around the world affected by these issues."

Gucci responded by stating, "Uniforms, utilitarian clothes, normative dress, including straitjackets, were included in the #GucciSS20 fashion show as the most extreme version of a uniform dictated by society and those who control it. These clothes were a statement for the fashion show and will not be sold."