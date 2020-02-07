13 of the Biggest Fashion Week Scandals of All Time

Oh, how we love Fashion Month!

With successful Paris Fashion Week now officially in the books and New York Fashion Week in full swing, it's hard not to get nostalgic as we gear up for what's next as we move across the globe to London and Milan. We're also reminded of the shows of fashion weeks past—and, of course, the epic scandals and controversies that rocked the fashion community and Hollywood's biggest stars amidst the runway lights and camera flashes.

By now, fashion week followers know that the runways aren't the only place to catch the drama and excitement. Sometimes, the most talked-about fashion week moments can unfold in the minutes before a show begins as the A-listers are taking their seats. And as last year's NYFW taught us, after parties and award shows can also set the stage for some unexpected tension between the stylish high-profile attendees.

But that's not to say that the fashion doesn't always take center stage. Now that more brands are using their collections to showcase their stance on issues, fashion week has also become a place for voices and opinions to be heard.