Kim Kardashian Recalls the Moment She Thought She Was "About to Die" During Paris Robbery on THS

Three years after her hotel room was burglarized during Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashianis revisiting emotional memories.

She and sister Kourtney Kardashian recall the 2016 incident in vivid detail in this clip from Sunday's new True Hollywood Story, which will examine Kim's rise to fame and touch on several events that shaped her personal life along the way, including and perhaps especially the Paris robbery.

"That ten minutes really changed my whole life," Kim says of the armed robbery, which took place in the post-midnight hours of Oct. 3, 2016, following Kendall Jenner's inclusion in that year's Givenchy show (both Kendall and Kourtney were out celebrating when the intruders arrived). Continuing, the law student and mother of four recounts the break-in and the very real fear she felt during it.

"You're just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they're gonna shoot you and kill you," Kim tells the camera.