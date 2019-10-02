Look who's laughing now!

Justin Timberlake knows how to poke a little bit of fun at himself, which he needed after his startling run-in with celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. Vitalli is known for taking things a little too far on the red carpet, and Tuesday's event was no exception. The musician and his wife Jessica Biel were making their way down the red carpet when Vitalii struck. The known king of pranks grabbed Justin's foot and held on for dear life, ending up on the ground in dramatic fashion.

Luckily, security was there to get him unattached from the star and keep the situation under control. While the couple was a bit shaken about the whole incident, neither was injured and it was all chalked up to some harmless fun. Plus, of course, Justin had a great sense of humor of the whole event and even made a joke about it on his Instagram.