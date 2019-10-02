by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 4:43 PM
Look who's laughing now!
Justin Timberlake knows how to poke a little bit of fun at himself, which he needed after his startling run-in with celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. Vitalli is known for taking things a little too far on the red carpet, and Tuesday's event was no exception. The musician and his wife Jessica Biel were making their way down the red carpet when Vitalii struck. The known king of pranks grabbed Justin's foot and held on for dear life, ending up on the ground in dramatic fashion.
Luckily, security was there to get him unattached from the star and keep the situation under control. While the couple was a bit shaken about the whole incident, neither was injured and it was all chalked up to some harmless fun. Plus, of course, Justin had a great sense of humor of the whole event and even made a joke about it on his Instagram.
"Last night at @louisvuitton. Human anklet not included," Justin posted with a picture alongside his beautiful wife. It's true what they say: the couple that survives pranks together, stays together!
While Justin and Jessica may be laughing it off now, the moment may have been a little more serious at the time. "Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were understandably shaken up and startled after this stranger jumped out at them," a source revealed to E! News. "Once inside, Jessica was comforting Justin and rubbing his shoulder."
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
This isn't Vitalii's first prank and it probably won't be his last. He's known for his many different antics across the Hollywood scene and enjoys ruffling a few feathers in the process.
