Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Get into Fight During Fashion Week

The New York Fashion Week fight heard ‘round the town happened tonight when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in a heated altercation during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party.

In videos captured by both E! News and fellow guests, the two rappers were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party.

An insider tells us that Minaj was mingling with guests and keeping to herself when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Minaj then didn't move and continued on with her night.

Footage appeared on social media showing Offset's leading lady throwing a red high heel at the rapper.