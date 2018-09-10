Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence on Cardi B NYFW Fight

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 1:03 PM
Nicki Minaj has spoken.
It's no secret that the star and her emerging foe Cardi B have been the talk of the town since Friday night, when the "I Like It" rapper lunged at her at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party inside The Plaza Hotel. According to footage shared of the incident online, the new mother was seen being escorted away while screaming at Minaj about allegedly speaking ill about her daughter. At one point, the star was even seen throwing her red high heel in Minaj's direction.
"It was so fast!" an eyewitness told E! News. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
By the end of night, Cardi issued a statement on social media. "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"
She continued, "I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"
Cardi concluded by writing, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"
Minaj shared her side of the story on Monday in a new episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1. Toward the top of the show, she shared an audio clip of Cardi saying, "I hate when some people come at me and it's like, 'Oh Cardi, why you coming at peoples' kids for?'"
"The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through," Minaj said, noting the "upper echelon" crowd that witnessed their fight. "The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified."
"I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone's child and it's so sad for someone to pin that on me," the rapper defended herself in response to Cardi's accusations.
"I am not a clown," she declared. "That's clown shit."
The star did not mince words about Cardi as she called her out for issuing a statement. "You knew that when that footage came out you were about to look dumb," she fired back.
"The lord gave you a blessing of a beautiful bundle of joy and the only thing on your mind once you gave birth is to attack people and stop your bags," Minaj continued.
The Grammy nominee also called out Cardi for referring to black women "as monkeys and roaches."
"This woman is at the best stage of her career and she's out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes," Minaj said. "Who is gonna give this woman an intervention?"
This story is breaking...stay tuned for updates.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?