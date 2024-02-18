You Know You Love Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"We do it in real life all the time," Blake told HELLO! of their affectionate back-and-forth. "It was just an organic thing, and I don't know where or when it happened, but all day long, we are just [teasing] each other because that's my best friend!"

And she couldn't help but add, "I always win, of course. And I am not competitive at all."

So, let's look back on the many times that Blake and Ryan—they're parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty as well as a fourth child whose name they have not revealed—proved trolling might just be the secret to a successful marriage in Hollywood.

You know they love it, XOXO.