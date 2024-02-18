You Know You Love Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other

All's fair in love and social media warfare, just ask Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Over the years, the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star—who wed in 2012—have masterfully trolled one another on the Internet and in person. Indeed, no birthday, anniversary or milestone is complete without quippy exchanges, cheeky comments and snarky tribute posts. "We're people that don't take ourselves too seriously," Ryan previously shared on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast. "The only people I really love to make fun of is us."
Take, for example, the 2024 Super Bowl. While Blake attended the Las Vegas game with BFF Taylor Swift, Ryan was back home watching his upcoming film's trailer during a commercial break. "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?" he captioned a Feb. 11 snap, which showed him smiling in front of the TV. "Also, has anyone seen my wife?"
As for Blake's response? The following day, she posed in the same spot in their home, writing, "Honey I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"
Because, listen, some people's love language is gift-giving or physical touch. For Blake and Ryan, it's trading barbs.
"We do it in real life all the time," Blake told HELLO! of their affectionate back-and-forth. "It was just an organic thing, and I don't know where or when it happened, but all day long, we are just [teasing] each other because that's my best friend!"
And she couldn't help but add, "I always win, of course. And I am not competitive at all."
So, let's look back on the many times that Blake and Ryan—they're parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty as well as a fourth child whose name they have not revealed—proved trolling might just be the secret to a successful marriage in Hollywood.
You know they love it, XOXO.
This story was originally published on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12 a.m. PT.