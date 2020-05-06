If one thing is for sure, it's that 2020 has had its fair share of celebrity breakups.

At the start of the new decade, fan-favorite couples like Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt went their separate ways, as well as new and unexpected loves like Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber. For stars like Channing Tatum and Jessie J, the year also saw the end of on-and-off-again pairs that were getting their second shots at love.

But perhaps the most shocking split of the new year belongs to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, who announced that they were splitting up after nearly 10 years together. 2020 also marked the end of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's decade-long relationship, which fans got a closer look at through their E! reality series Very Cavallari.

And, as of May 6, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have also joined our list of devastating breakups after news broke that they had ended their 2-year romance.