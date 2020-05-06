Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and More Celeb Couples That Broke Our Hearts in 2020

If one thing is for sure, it's that 2020 has had its fair share of celebrity breakups

At the start of the new decade, fan-favorite couples like Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt went their separate ways, as well as new and unexpected loves like Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber. For stars like Channing Tatum and Jessie J, the year also saw the end of on-and-off-again pairs that were getting their second shots at love.   

But perhaps the most shocking split of the new year belongs to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, who announced that they were splitting up after nearly 10 years together. 2020 also marked the end of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's decade-long relationship, which fans got a closer look at through their E! reality series Very Cavallari.

And, as of May 6, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have also joined our list of devastating breakups after news broke that they had ended their 2-year romance

Take a walk down memory lane and relive all of 2020's most heartbreaking celebrity splits below:

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson

After nearly two years together, E! News confirmed in May that the model and actress had gone their separate ways. 

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler

The couple of nearly a decade announced on April 26 their plans to divorce. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the wrote in a joint statement. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Dean / SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum & Jessie J

In early April, E! News confirmed the on-again, off-again couple had called it quits

Lana Del Rey, Sean Larkin, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lana Del Rey & Sean Larkin

Nearly six months after first being spotted out together, the singer and Live P.D. star amicably went their separate ways. "Right now, we're just friends," Sean revealed to the New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

Travis Mills, Madelaine Petsch, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch & Travis Mills

In February, E! News confirmed that the Riverdale actress and her music artist beau ended their relationship after about three years together.

Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith

The R&B star confirmed on Feb. 15 that he and his wife had separated and plan to divorce after four years of marriage. They share two sons.

Krystal Nielson, Chris Randone

Denise Truscello

Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone

The couple announced their split less than a year of marriage in February. "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate," the two said in a statement on BachelorNation.com. "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips, Royal Wedding Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Peter Phillips & Autumn Phillips

Queen Elizabeth's grandson announced his and his wife's decision to separate after 12 years of marriage in February. 

Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images; Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters

After only 12 days of marriage, the two decided to call it quits. "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another... we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

Joe Amabile, Kendall Long

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Kendall Long & Joe Amabile

After meeting on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, the reality TV stars announced their decision to break up after a year and a half together. 

Lena Waith, Alana Mayo, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," a joint statement from the actress and her ex-wife read. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe, Engaged

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for W Magazine

Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe

After 13 years ago, the couple called off their engagement amidst allegations that the John Tucker Must Die star cheated with multiple women.

Rihanna, Hassan Jameel

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Rihanna & Hassan Jameel

News broke in January that the "Love on the Brain" songstress and her boyfriend of three years were no longer together.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MTV

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler

Fans were shocked to discover the longtime celebrity couple, who was together for nearly nine years, split in January.

Pete Davidson, Kaia Gerber, Miami

MEGA

Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber

After a few short months together, the 18-year-old model and 26-year-old comedian decided to go their separate ways so he could focus on his mental health.

Katie Cassidy, Matthew Rodgers

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Katie Cassidy & Matthew Rodgers

The Arrow star filed for divorce on Jan. 8 from her beau nearly 13 months after they wed publicly. One year prior, they had eloped.

Jeffree Star, Nathan Schwandt

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Jeffree Star & Nathan Schwandt

The YouTube personality shared the heartbreaking news that he and Nathan split after five years together.

