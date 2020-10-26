Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace Break Up After 9 Months Together

Related : Antoni Porowski Talks Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson Meme

It looks like Goody Grace is no longer in Kate Beckinsale's good graces.

A source confirms to E! News that the two have split after nine months of dating. The Underworld star also reportedly deleted a comment she had left on his birthday post, a sign that there was potentially trouble in paradise. However, while some reports claimed the actress also unfollowed him on the social media platform, she currently does.

What's more is Kate recently responded to an Instagram critic, who told her she needed "a man." Rather than stating she was in a relationship, the star quipped, "I can assure you no one 'needs' a man. It's really a question of want one, or not xx." Facts!

As for her and Goody, they were last seen together in April. At the time, an eyewitness recalled spotting the pair on a hike in her Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood and noted, "They were very lovey dovey. They held hands the entire way and Goody put his arm around Kate's waist from time to time."

While they had been reportedly linked since January, it was not until July that Goody confirmed their relationship status in a birthday post dedicated to Kate. He captioned a video of him and Kate, "happy birthday @katebeckinsale i love you."