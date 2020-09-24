Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

Demi Lovato just wants to give her heart a break.

Just two months after Max Ehrich proposed to the pop star with an estimated $1 million diamond ring, E! News has learned their engagement is over.

Demi's fans began speculating something between the typically inseparable pair was amiss when members of her inner circle unfollowed the actor on Instagram. According to her Lovatics, those close friends and family members of Demi's included her sister, Dallas Lovato, and longtime pal Matthew Scott Montgomery.

What's more, a source recently told E! News that Demi's confidantes had expressed their doubts about Max's intentions.

As the insider explained, "People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max."

Despite their concerns, the source said Demi is "head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken. She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine."