Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are "No Longer Speaking" After Official Breakup

A short-lived reunion.

E! News has learned that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially broken up following their July reconciliation. According to an E! News source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 21-year-old model "have broken up for good."

"They have been off and on for two months," the insider told E!. "Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

As for why the twosome split? The source alleged that the couple's age difference may've played a role in the breakup.

"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," the source continued. "He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time."