Channing Tatum and Jessie J Break Up Months After Reconciliation

It's over between Channing Tatum and Jessie J...again.

The 39-year-old Magic Mike actor and 32-year-old British pop star have called it quits, E! News confirmed on Saturday, more than two months after they had reconciled following a brief split.

"It was an amicable breakup," a source said. "They had tried again to make it work but realized they were better off as friends."

Channing and Jessie have not commented on the split, which was also reported by other outlets.

E! News had first learned the two were dating in October 2018. They broke up a little more than a year later, then reconciled more than a month later, this past January, and made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith, a pre-2020 Grammys event.