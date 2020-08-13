Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

As Miley Cyrus so wisely sang, "Nothing breaks like a heart."

The pop star and Cody Simpson have broken up, multiple outlets report. The news comes just hours before Miley is set to drop the first single from her forthcoming album, "Midnight Sky."

Miley, 27, and Cody, 23, became an item in Oct. 2019 shortly after she and reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter called it quits.

"We keep each other in a good place," the Australian-born musician remarked during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, referencing their shared sobriety. "That's what's really healthy about it and I think that's the first time I've had that in a relationship. We're very, very much on the same page."

It's not yet known why the once inseparable lovebirds decided to go their separate ways, but in July a source told E! News they were "doing great together." "Miley feels very secure with Cody and really trusts him," the insider said at the time. "He treats her well and makes her feel like a million bucks."