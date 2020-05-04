Get ready, Twilight fans!

Stephenie Meyer just announced she's releasing her long-awaited prequel Midnight Sun. The book is set to be released on Aug. 4.

The author shared the big news during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

"It's a crazy time right now, and I wasn't sure if it was the right time to put this book out," she said. "But some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully, this book can be a fun distraction from the real world, and I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you."

The new book comes about 15 years after Meyer released her first novel in the Twilight saga. According to Good Morning America, Midnight Sun "retells the iconic love story between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan from Edward's point of view." As fans will recall, the series has historically been told from Bella's perspective.