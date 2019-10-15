Miscarriages (a word the Dawson's Creek alum takes particular umbrage with, noting, "Nobody failed to 'carry', these things sometimes just happen,") are incredibly common and yet infrequently discussed, the idea being that women should keep pregnancies hush-hush until after the first trimester, when the risk of pregnancy loss drops considerably.

While discussions of mortality are never pleasant, eschewing such conversations leaves couples to deal with the heartbreak all on their own, adding a dose of isolation to an already painful, and often guilt-ridden, time. Because despite having no control over the situation, it's hard to quiet the internal voices asking, "Could I have done something to prevent this?"

But, as James points out, this is a circumstance that should have "zero shame", only compassion and support. "We decided to put ourselves out there—not knowing what we'd find—in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience," he continued, "and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most."

His is just one voice in the chorus of celebrities who have become increasingly vocal about their experience with miscarriages in hopes of lessening the burdens others bear. As we mark National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, read their words and remember that you're not alone.