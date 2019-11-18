The Van Der Beek family is staying strong after the loss of their unborn child.

James Van Der Beek revealed his wife, Kimberly, recently suffered a miscarriage with their sixth child. The actor shared the heartbreaking loss while competing on the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars. "My wife Kimberly and I went through every expectant parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond," he says. "You never know why these things happen. It's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together."

He continues, "It breaks you open. It opens up your heart. Deepens your appreciation. Makes you more human. I really didn't think I would be dancing tonight. But Kimberly from our hospital bed said to me, 'I am not done watching you dance.' Kimberly, I love you."

The contender reveals the loss is what inspired him to choose the song "Take Me to Church" by Hozier. "That song has taken on a whole new meaning for me this week. When words fail, you sing. When there are no words, you dance," he explains.