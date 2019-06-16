They don't know that we know they know we know...how epic this Friends reunion is!

Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday at a dinner on Saturday with, wait for it, her Friends female besties, Jennifer Anistonand Lisa Kudrow.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️," Cox, who played Monica on the hit show, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the three.

"LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court," commented Kudrow, who played Phoebe.

Kudrow, 55, also wrote on her own page, "Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!"

"Only wiser my sweet," Cox replied. "Never older. I love you."

Aniston, who is 50 and who played Rachel, is not on Instagram.