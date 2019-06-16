by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 9:59 AM
They don't know that we know they know we know...how epic this Friends reunion is!
Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday at a dinner on Saturday with, wait for it, her Friends female besties, Jennifer Anistonand Lisa Kudrow.
"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️," Cox, who played Monica on the hit show, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the three.
"LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court," commented Kudrow, who played Phoebe.
Kudrow, 55, also wrote on her own page, "Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!"
"Only wiser my sweet," Cox replied. "Never older. I love you."
Aniston, who is 50 and who played Rachel, is not on Instagram.
Mutual friend, fellow '90s and '00s comedy legend and upcoming Comedy Central late-night talk show host David Spade also attended Cox's birthday dinner.
"Happy birthday to @courteneycoxofficial and her plus one. xx," he wrote, alongside a photo of the actress with Aniston.
Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial you are the glue and we love love love you ❤️
Other guests included Sara Foster, Mary McCormack, and jewelry designer Jen Meyer.
The cast of Friends has remained, well, friends since the show ended its 10-year run in 2004, and the actors have occasionally been spotted together. See pics of the recent Friends reunion and check out some more:
The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.
To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.
In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.
Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.
In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.
In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.
Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.
Kaley Cuoco was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."
The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards, appearing together onstage to present an award.
The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.
The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.
In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.
Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...
...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.
Check out the surprising secrets of Friends' final season.
