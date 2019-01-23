BACKGRID
The One With the Tear in Your Eye...
Could this be any cuter? Friends alumni Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrowreunited for lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The two were joined by Kudrow's dad Dr. Lee Kudrow. Cox, who played Monica on the hit NBC show, wore a gray sweatshirt over rolled up blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Kudrow, who played Phoebe, wore a beige puffer jacket over a navy button-down shirt and black pants.
Yes, the two are friends, and no, this is hardly the first Friends mini-reunion since the show ended its 10-season run in 2004. In fact many of the cast members, especially Cox, have occasionally been photographed publicly with their former cast mates. She and Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, are especially close. Most of the cast members even reunited onscreen more than two years ago.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.
Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry
In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.
Biggest Friends Reunion
Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.
Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory
Kaley Cuoco was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."
Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc
The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards, appearing together onstage to present an award.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow
The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow
...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.
