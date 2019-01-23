The One With the Tear in Your Eye...

Could this be any cuter? Friends alumni Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrowreunited for lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The two were joined by Kudrow's dad Dr. Lee Kudrow. Cox, who played Monica on the hit NBC show, wore a gray sweatshirt over rolled up blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Kudrow, who played Phoebe, wore a beige puffer jacket over a navy button-down shirt and black pants.

Yes, the two are friends, and no, this is hardly the first Friends mini-reunion since the show ended its 10-season run in 2004. In fact many of the cast members, especially Cox, have occasionally been photographed publicly with their former cast mates. She and Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, are especially close. Most of the cast members even reunited onscreen more than two years ago.