Pregnant Blake Lively Has the Best Reaction to Ryan Reynolds' Must-See Dancing Video

Watch : Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram

The key to Blake Lively's heart may just be a man and his dancing shoes.

Ryan Reynolds decided to get into the holiday spirit a little early, treating his Instagram followers to a video of himself and Will Ferrell rehearsing a musical number from their new film Spirited—causing the Gossip Girl alum to share just how thankful she is for his sweet moves.

"You've got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it?" he wrote Nov. 23. "Here's Will and I proving that point! We're so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus."

While fans may like the movie, they love the behind-the-scenes footage. Terry Crews, Camille Kostek and Katie Couric were just some of the stars who quickly showed their support in the comment section. But perhaps it's Ryan's wife who earns the title of biggest cheerleader.

As Blake wrote in the comment section, "Can you get pregnant while pregnant??"

The A Simple Favor actress, who shares daughter James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with the Deadpool star, announced she was expecting the couple's fourth child together in September.