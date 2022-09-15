Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. During the event, Blake cheekily alluded to expanding her family, sharing, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012, often keep their daughters out of the public eye, but that hasn't stopped them from gushing over their family life together.

"Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," Blake told Forbes in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Of course, they still give her "attitude" from time to time—but she has a hilarious remedy for that. All she has to do is remind them of how cool their mom is, which obviously includes showing them her magical Met Gala ensembles.