Blake Lively Gifting Will Ferrell Jelly Tap Shoes Is the Spirited Story You Need to Hear

It's always better to give than receive.

When Will Ferrell signed up to participate in the holiday film Spirited with Ryan Reynolds, the actor hoped he could gift moviegoers some cheer. Little did he know he would receive a special gift of his own—from the one and only Blake Lively.

According to Spirited choreographer Chloe Arnold, Ferrell was in rehearsals with his co-star when the pair decided to have some extra fun.

"There was this hilarious moment when Ryan pulls out of pair of shoes to gift to Will and I was like, ‘Why is he gifting him? We have shoes,'" Chloe shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "They are a pair of jellies with taps on them. Of course Will puts them on and after about two steps, the jellies fall apart, the taps fall apart."

But wait, there's more!

When asked about the incident, Ferrell confirmed the gift and the unexpected surprise that soon followed.