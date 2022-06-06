All the Iconic Bravolebrity Moments the Cameras Missed at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

Watch : Will Kyle Richards Return for More RHOBH?!

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted were basically a mini-BravoCon.

Cast members from several of the network's series attended the June 5 award show, including Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard, Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy, Southern Charm's Craig Conover and The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, who was honored with the second-ever "Reality Royalty Award."

Other Bravolebrities took the stage throughout the evening to present awards or tease upcoming shows (ahem, the highly-anticipated Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club), but even if you watched the entire broadcast, you still missed out on a number of must-see moments.

Thankfully, E! has you covered because we were inside the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

Bethenny, accompanied her fiancé, Paul and her daughter, Brynn, was without a doubt the most sociable Bravo star in attendance. The trio could be seen hanging out backstage, and later on, Bethenny and Paul mingled with Dorinda Medley and Teresa Giudice. Bethenny also caught up with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton backstage. The latter joined Bethenny for a dance session at their table, too.