All the Iconic Bravolebrity Moments the Cameras Missed at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

Stars from Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and several Real Housewives franchises showed out at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted. See all the behind-the-scenes moments!

By Allison Crist Jun 06, 2022 3:31 PM
The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted were basically a mini-BravoCon

Cast members from several of the network's series attended the June 5 award show, including Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard, Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy, Southern Charm's Craig Conover and The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, who was honored with the second-ever "Reality Royalty Award."

Other Bravolebrities took the stage throughout the evening to present awards or tease upcoming shows (ahem, the highly-anticipated Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club), but even if you watched the entire broadcast, you still missed out on a number of must-see moments. 

Thankfully, E! has you covered because we were inside the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

Bethenny, accompanied her fiancé, Paul and her daughter, Brynn, was without a doubt the most sociable Bravo star in attendance. The trio could be seen hanging out backstage, and later on, Bethenny and Paul mingled with Dorinda Medley and Teresa Giudice. Bethenny also caught up with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton backstage. The latter joined Bethenny for a dance session at their table, too.

Kathy and Bethenny weren't the only ones to show off their moves, though. Summer House's Carl Radke was spotted dancing to the Sugarhill Gang's "Apache (Jump On It)." He was there with his girlfriend, Lindsay, and made sure to show his support when she took the stage to present an award. Once she returned to her seat, the couple shared a sweet kiss.

Teresa's fiancé, Luis 'Louie' Ruelas, was equally supportive when she made an appearance on stage. He even filmed the entire thing, a la Kris Jenner.

The couple also posed for a photo with—wait for it—Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval. He was accompanied by girlfriend Ariana Madix and James, who eagerly documented all of the night's biggest moments.

Thankfully for fans, there were plenty of those. One standout? A rare public appearance from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong. She was tasked with introducing an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season of RHUGT Ex Wives Club, alongside Dorinda and Tamra Judge

Tamra spent lots of quality time with her Two Ts in a Pod co-host Teddi Mellencamp as well. The pair was spotted roaming backstage and taking photos with several different stars.

Also in attendance were Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley.

See a complete list of winners from the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted here.

