Bethenny Frankel to be Crowned "Reality Royalty" at MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Divorce

Bethenny Frankel is ready to take her place in the reality TV hall of fame.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum will be honored with the second-ever "Reality Royalty Award" at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony on June 5.

Airing back-to-back with the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the UNSCRIPTED awards—hosted by Tayshia Adams—recognizes the year's best reality TV show and stars. The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation recieved last year's inaugural award.

After coming in second place on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, Frankel established herself as a Bravo icon, starring on RHONY from 2008 to 2019. Her Housewives success led her to the spin-off series, Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After…, as well as her titular daytime talk show, Bethenny, which ran from 2012 to 2014.

Over the years, Frankel has taken on many jobs as a TV producer, New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist and self-made businesswoman, as well as becoming a mom to her 12-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.