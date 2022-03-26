Craig Conover Opens Up About His Former Adderall Addiction and Relationship With Naomie Olindo

Watch : "Southern Charm" Guys Play "Most Likely" Game

Craig Conover is, to quote his fellow Bravolebrity Bethenny Frankel, mentioning it all.

The Southern Charm star's debut memoir Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing? hits shelves March 29, and as Craig exclusively told E! News, the book is "an open and honest conversation about how I got to where I am today." That includes the struggles he's faced, from living out some of his darkest moments on national television to an Adderall addiction.

"It's a weird feeling being open and vulnerable," Craig said. "And you know, it's gonna be crazy hearing how everyone else takes to it. But I think it's me telling the truth about everything and I'm comfortable with being vulnerable because I feel like I'd rather have people judge me for the whole story [rather] than a partial story."

He recalled a pivotal moment of facing his addiction in an earlier season of Southern Charm. "It was maybe the season six reunion [but] I had never talked about it," Craig said. "And finally, I was just sitting there on stage and I was like, all of the questions that were being asked and all the issues that were being brought up, I mean, the answer was Adderall."