Bethenny Frankel Is Engaged to Paul Bernon After Jason Hoppy Divorce

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Confirms She's Still Not Divorced From Jason Hoppy

It's official: Bethenny Frankel is engaged.

One day after E! News exclusively revealed the Real Housewives alum finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy, a source confirms Bethenny is engaged to her boyfriend of over two years, Paul Bernon. This news comes just days after the 50-year-old businesswoman was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring, sparking speculation about her relationship status.

Bethenny, who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with ex Jason, first went public with her and Paul's romance in December 2018 while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. And, despite the fact that Bethenny was still legally married, the duo continued to date until October 2020, when E! News confirmed that they split. However, by January, Bethenny and Paul were back together and he was spending time with her daughter.

As for the confusion surrounding her marital status, reports first surfaced in 2016 stating that Bethenny and Jason had reached a divorce settlement. However, it was never made official due to ongoing legal proceedings.