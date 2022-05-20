Bethenny Frankel Shares Update on Daughter Bryn After Finalizing Jason Hoppy Divorce

Bethenny Frankel always keeps it real.
During her guest appearance on the May 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New York City alum was asked where she and her ex Jason Hoppy stand on coparenting their 12-year-old daughter Bryn. And all in all, it sounds like the preteen is doing well.
"Bryn's here," Bethenny replied. "She's happy. She's in a great school. She's an artist. She's free and loved and she's in a great place. We're good."
After years of staying off camera both on the show and on social media, fans are starting to see more of Bryn, including in Bethenny's TikToks. The Skinnygirl mogul said it's been fun for them to make these videos together and that her daughter is funny with "sort of a dry" sense of humor.
"She doesn't care about any pomp and circumstance," Bethenny continued. "I kind of will be like, 'Let's do a funny one.' And then she enjoys watching it once we do it."
Bethenny and Jason, who wed in 2010, announced their split in 2012, filing for divorce in 2013. While the duo reached a financial settlement in 2016, they were in a yearslong custody battle and the divorce wasn't finalized until January 2021. In December 2021, her rep told E! News Bethenny no longer needs to pay child support to Jason.
"After having been awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020, she now has been awarded primary residential custody of Bryn as well," her rep said at the time. "She is also no longer required to pay direct child support."
Bethenny is now engaged to Paul Bernon. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2018. After they broke up and got back together, a source confirmed their engagement to E! News in March 2021.
While Bethenny told Andy Cohen she and Paul "haven't set a wedding date" yet, she said it feels like they're already married.
"We're partners in basically everything," she said. "We live in Massachusetts and here."
