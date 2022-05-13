Craig Conover Teases a Future Engagement to Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo

When it comes to his current relationship, Craig Conover wants to take his time.
The Southern Charm star teased his plans for the future with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo on the May 11 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.
The pair first met filming Bravo's Winter House in early 2021 and later announced their relationship in October of that year. And though the two often talk about their future together, Craig revealed on the podcast that they are "not rushing" anything.
As for if (and when) Craig will pop the question to the Summer House star, he can guarantee it will be without TV cameras around.
"I think if you guys ever saw it, the answer would be 'no' from Paige," he shared. "We do a good job of keeping…some of our milestones outside of the camera's reach."
Craig wrapped up talk of an engagement by stating, "You won't see a proposal until we're at least together for a year."
While there won't be any wedding bells in the near future, he did share that he "just built [Paige] a huge closet at my house in Charleston."
The couple was in the middle of an interesting love triangle with The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari for many months.
Craig and Kristin hit it off upon meeting in late 2020 and instantly sparked romance rumors, though Kristin denied them. Months later, it was revealed during Summer House season six that Craig had hooked up with Kristin before he began seeing Paige, much to her surprise.
Thankfully, the couple emerged from the drama stronger than before, as Paige will be spending the summer down in South Carolina with her man.
