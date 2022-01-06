Tamra Judge Was "Afraid" to Join Real Housewives Girls Trip Because of This Cast Member

On to bigger and better things.
Tamra Judge was admittedly "hurt" after being fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County in early 2020, but as she explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Jan. 6, she's slowly but surely moved on.
"It stung for a while," she told host Justin Sylvester and guest emcee Cynthia Bailey. "It was 12 years of my life and I had a routine that I was doing. I felt rejected. I felt sad. It was the beginning of the pandemic and it was hard. It took me a while [but] I'm not bitter, I love Bravo. They've given me so much and such a great platform. I was able to build two great businesses on the show."
Though Tamra's still busy with her many ventures—including a podcast with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp—she recently returned to her Housewives roots by spending a week at Dorinda Medley's infamous Berkshires house, Blue Stone Manor, as part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two.
The new iteration also stars Tamra's former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda's fellow The Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin, along with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille.
"It was insane, as you know, Cynthia," Tamra told the season one star during Daily Pop.
"It kind of got me back into it for a little while," Tamra continued. "Then I thought 'Oh my god, how did I do this for 12 years?' Because my time off has been less stress, enjoyment, spending a lot of time at home. And now we're going full throttle with this Girl's Trip."
At least she was never bored!
"It was really fun," Tamra added. "I was a little afraid to go because Brandi was on it and her and I were not in a good spot, so I thought, 'Oh gosh, here we go!'"
However, the pair "ended up being really good friends."
Since filming wrapped, one of Tamra's primary focuses has been her podcast with Teddi, Two T's In A Pod.
"It's been so exciting for me," she said. "I've never done a podcast before—I had a short stint with one but that was years ago—and when Teddi asked me to be her co-host, there was no hesitation because I love Teddi. We have a lot in common and we've been having so much fun being on the other side."
That said, it's not easy for Tamra to hold back—especially when they're discussing certain Housewives.
"There's a fine line because I don't really want to piss anybody off because I want them as a guest," she explained. "So after we record, I'm like, 'You might want to take that out!'"
Tamra continued, "Teddi and I, we joke every day that we're making friends everywhere we go because we're pissing people off left and right...But you know me, I have a way with my words so I'm sure I will be pissing lots of people off. It's what I do best!"
Hear more from Tamra in the above Daily Pop interview and on Two T's In A Pod.
There's no premiere date in sight for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two quite yet, but in the meantime, you can watch season one on Peacock.
