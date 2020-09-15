Relive 16 of the Biggest Fashion Week Scandals On and Off the Runway

Fashion Week isn't always as glamorous as it seems.
From pre-show pranks and catwalk crashers to big name backlash and after-party arguments, there have been a number of major scandals both on and off the runway over the years. Who could forget when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a heated fight at the 2019 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party in New York, or when Gigi Hadid stopped an intruder from interrupting the Chanel show in Paris last year?
As for this year, New York Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2021 season is just getting started, with shows running until Sept. 17. Granted, it's a bit different compared to years past due to the global coronavirus pandemic. While digital and in-person presentations are still being held in strict compliance with state guidelines, fashionistas won't be spotting all of the same designers, stars and parties they've seen in years past. But with the big event running for a few more days, who knows what could unfold?
To look back at a few scandals that have taken place at both New York Fashion Week and at other Fashion Weeks around the world, check out the gallery below.