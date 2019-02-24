Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Oscars

Film's biggest night of the year is finally here!

The Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, BAFTA Awards and more have all been leading up to this night: the 2019 Oscars.

Unlike years prior, the show will go on without a host. It's the first time in 30 years and only the second time in the award show's 91-year run that this has happened. It just means that there will be even more A-list presenters, including Chris Evans, Laura Dern, Melissa McCarthy, Emilia Clarke, Javier Bardem, Chadwick Boseman, Awkwafina, Tessa Thompson and so many more.

The Oscars are the preeminent show when it comes to awards season, which means there's bound to be some shocking moments as well as awkward ones.

With all eyes on the Academy Awards, the stars surely dress to impress and use the stage at the Dolby Theater as a platform for change and inspiration.